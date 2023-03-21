Contract for new Packers S Tarvarius Moore will count less than $1M on 2023 salary cap

The contract for new Green Bay Packers safety Tarvarius Moore will count less than $1 million on the salary camp in 2023. As pointed out by Ken Ingalls, Moore signed a “veteran salary benefit” contract that lowers his cap hit this season.

The one-year deal has a base salary of $1,080,000 and a signing bonus of $50,000 but will count only $990,000 on the cap in 2023.

The veteran salary benefit rule was added to the CBA in 2020. The mechanism is used to provide smaller cap hits for veteran players with higher salary minimums. In this case, Moore’s minimum salary as a fifth-year player is $1,080,000, but the veteran salary benefit lowers his cap hit to the amount of the minimum of a player with only two accrued seasons ($940,000). Add in the $50,000 signing bonus, and Moore’s cap hit is $990,000 instead of $1,130,000. In other words, this rule saved the Packers $140,000 on the cap in 2023.

Moore, a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2018, arrives in Green Bay after playing 61 games and making 13 starts in San Francisco. While mostly a special teams player for the 49ers last season, Moore may have a chance to start for the Packers at a position lacking depth and experience at this point of the offseason.

Overall, new deals for Moore, kickoff returner Keisean Nixon, tight end Tyler Davis and long snapper Matt Orzech cost $5,980,000 on the cap in 2023. Contract details weren’t immediately available for safety Rudy Ford or cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Over the Cap has more on Moore’s contract here.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire