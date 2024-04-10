Contract numbers for Falcons CB Antonio Hamilton, DT Eddie Goldman

As we get closer to the 2024 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons have started adding depth at positions of need. Last week, the team signed veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Both players signed one-year contracts, but the terms of those deals weren’t initially disclosed. Thanks to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, now we know.

Goldman, who came out of retirement to join the team, is getting a $1.21 million base salary with a cap hit of $985,000. Hamilton is getting slightly more this season, signing a one-year, $1.21 million contract with a $167,500 signing bonus:

Antonio Hamilton’s 1-yr Falcons contract: $1.21 million base salary with $985k of it guaranteed. Signing bonus of $167,500. Cap hit: $1,377,500. Eddie Goldman’s 1-yr Falcons contract is $1.21 million base, cap hit of $985k — no signing bonus. Per Roster Management System — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 8, 2024

The Falcons have since added two more defensive players to their roster. On Monday, the team signed former Redskins defensive end James Smith-Williams to a one-year deal along with former Packers cornerback Kevin King.

According to Over The Cap’s latest projections, Atlanta has roughly $5.9 million in salary cap space going into the draft. In other Falcons news, cornerback Clark Phillips III changed his jersey number on Wednesday.

Make sure to stay up to date with each team-related transaction using our 2024 offseason tracker.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire