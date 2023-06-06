Contract incentives for Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed

Instead of giving Jakobi Meyers a major pay rise, the New England Patriots signed veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $25.5 million deal in the offseason.

The hope is that Smith-Schuster gives the team a boost in yards after the catch, while also providing that same reliable security blanket that third-year quarterback Mac Jones can depend on in the slot.

Smith-Schuster’s new deal recently came under the microscope by the 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, who revealed the incentives for multiple NFL contracts. It’s all about the receiving yard totals for the former Pro Bowl receiver, who could earn upwards of $1.5 million in incentives with the Patriots in 2023.

950 or more yards receiving – $750,000

1,100 or more yards receiving – $750,000

The first incentive might be within reach for Smith-Schuster, especially if he ends up being New England’s No. 1 option at receiver. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is going to find ways to put the ball in his hands and give him opportunities to make plays.

Smith-Schuster hauled in 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ second primary target behind tight end Travis Kelce.

We’ll see if he can surpass those numbers with a Patriots team clearly hurting for help at the receiver position.

