Contract incentives for Patriots OT Riley Reiff revealed

The guaranteed money on New England Patriots veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff’s contract was always a clue that he was being brought onto the team as more than just another camp body.

There’s a strong likelihood that he’s being positioned as the man to replace Isaiah Wynn as the starter across from left tackle Trent Brown.

Reiff, 34, is a bit long in the tooth, and he didn’t start every game when he was with the Chicago Bears last season. But in a world where offensive tackles are hard to come by, Reiff might end up being the guy in New England.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov recently listed the $4 million in incentives Reiff could potentially earn with the Patriots in 2023.

53% of offensive snaps – $800,000

60% of offensive snaps – $750,000

65% of offensive snaps – $700,000

70% of offensive snaps – $650,000

75% of offensive snaps – $600,000

80% of offensive snaps – $500,000

Reiff has only logged in less than 90 percent of the offensive snaps twice in his career, and one of those seasons came last year in his one-and-done stint with the Bears.

Assuming he stays healthy, there should be a clear path for him to rack up on incentives this season for a tackle-needy team like the Patriots.

