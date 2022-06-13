Contract extensions, Matthew Stafford’s elbow, rankings and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans

We made it through another week of the 2022 NFL offseason, so it is time to check in around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is happening with the Los Angeles Rams? A lot, apparently.

Below are some stories about the Rams from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Aaron Donald gets huge new contract

The week started with the announcement of a new contract for defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He had three years remaining on his contract and his new deal isn’t an extension, but it pays him a lot more. Despite the $40 million in new money he gets, his cap hit goes down in 2022.

CB David Long considered underrated slot defender

Long had a solid season as the Rams’ slot cornerback in 2021. Touchdown Wire considers him one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL.

Sean McVay not in top 10 of coaches rankings

McVay is now a Super Bowl-winning head coach and has taken his team to the big game twice. However, according to Pro Football Focus, he only ranks as the 11th-best coach in the NFL if he had an average roster.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury ranks higher at No. 4.

5th-round pick gets hurt

The Rams drafted running back Kyren Williams in the fifth round. He will be out for a while with a broken foot. He should be back early in training camp.

Matthew Stafford to start throwing before training camp

Stafford had an elbow injury that he dealt with late last season. He had an injection in the elbow this offseason and has not been throwing in OTAs or minicamp.

He expects to begin throwing before training camp begins at the end of next month.

Cooper Kupp gets big contract extension

After inking Donald to a new deal, Kupp signed a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The $75 million in guaranteed money in the new deal sets a record for wide receivers.

Rams gain cap space with big extensions

The Rams have made big moves and signed players to big deals. However, they are in a better spot with the salary cap.

With the extensions of Stafford, Donald and Kupp, they managed to save $13 million in cap space for 2022.

Rams' WR corps ranked 7th

The offseason brings rankings and PFF ranked all 32 teams’ receiving corps.

The Rams came in No. 7 overall.

Matthew Stafford 10th in deep passing

PFF also ranked quarterbacks in terms of their ability to throw the deep ball. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray came in at No. 1. Rams QB Matthew Stafford ranks 10th.

