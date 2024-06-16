Contract extension of two Real Madrid veterans will be signed soon – Fabrizio Romano

Contract extension of two Real Madrid veterans will be signed soon – Fabrizio Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez will soon sign new contracts with Real Madrid.

These deals are expected to be official shortly, ensuring that both players will stay with the club for another year as their contracts will be valid until June 2025.

Interestingly, Carlo Ancelotti has been key to this decision as he believes Modric’s experience and leadership are crucial for the team, especially since Real Madrid has a relatively young midfield lineup.

What is noteworthy is that Modric is willing to accept a pay cut to remain with the club. In the 2023/24 season, Modric earned around €10 million.

However, under the new agreement, he will see a significant reduction in his salary by 40%. This means he will earn about €6 million for the 2024/25 season. Modric’s representatives have agreed to these terms.

What about Lucas Vazquez?

Real Madrid have assured the continuity of Modric and Vazquez. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Vazquez, who has been the subject of recent exit rumours, has also reached an agreement with Real Madrid for a new contract.

This deal will also keep him at the club until June 2025. There will be a final meeting soon to finalise the details and sign the contract, similar to the process for Modric’s deal.

It is said that Real Madrid’s decision to keep Vazquez was made some time ago as the club view him as the ideal backup for Dani Carvajal, indicating that they do not plan to sign another right-back during the summer transfer window.

Madrid’s confidence

Although the negotiations took longer than expected, both Vazquez and the club are on the same page and want the same outcome.

In summary, Real Madrid is set to secure the futures of both Modric and Vazquez with new contracts valid until June 2025.

Modric’s deal involves a pay cut, reflecting his commitment to the club, while Vazquez’s new contract underscores the club’s confidence in him as a reliable backup for their right-back position.

These moves are part of Real Madrid’s strategy to blend experienced leadership with youthful talent in their squad.