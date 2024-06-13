Contract Extension Talks Between Inter Milan & Serie A Winning Coach Inching Forwards

Contract extension talks between Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi are continuing to inch forward.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that there is no doubt that Inzaghi wants to stay, but that wages and duration on a new deal are not yet agreed.

Yesterday, Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti was at Inter headquarters.

This was not the agent’s first visit to meet with the club to discuss a new contract for the 48-year-old coach. Nor will it be the last.

The Gazzetta report that one thing is clear. Inter want to keep hold of Inzaghi, and the coach has zero thoughts of leaving.

Inzaghi will certainly be coach of the Nerazzurri next season.

However, the Gazzetta note, there are still a couple sticking points in the negotiations before Inzaghi puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Inter & Simone Inzaghi Inching Towards New Contract Agreement

The Gazzetta note that Inter were in talks with Inzaghi’s agent Tinti for several hours yesterday.

And while the overall tone of the discussions was positive, the progress towards an agreement was incremental.

First of all, there is the matter of the duration of Inzaghi’s new deal.

Despite reports that Inter are willing to offer the former Lazio coach an extension until the end of June 2027, the Gazzetta report that the club are now preferring a one-year extension with the option of a further season.

Inzaghi prefers a two-year extension. Therefore, there have been some negotiations around this, and possible concessions from Inter.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta reports, Inzaghi’s staff want to ensure that the 48-year-old becomes the highest-paid coach in Serie A.

That would reflect the fact that Inter just won the title under Inzaghi.

The new highest-paid coach in the Italian top flight is Antonio Conte. The former Inter and Juventus coach is earning around €6 million net per season at Napoli.

Inzaghi wants to be on €6.5 million net per season at the minimum.