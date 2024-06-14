A contract extension looms for one of City’s most integral players

With the transfer window now open stories about who Manchester City could potentially sign will dominate the headlines. There is no doubt that the world champions will look to strengthen their squad this summer. But they will also be looking to get their current players to recommit to the club. A new report indicates that a lucrative contract extension may be in the works for City’s midfield general Rodri.

Wayne Veysey has reported for footballinsider247.com that Manchester City are set to offer Rodri a ‘huge’ contract extension. Veysey adds that Rodri is currently contracted with the champions until 2027. Furthermore, Veysey reports that City are keen to offer Rodri a contract that reflects his value to Pep Guardiola’s side. Lastly, Veysey adds that Barcelona had shown interest in signing City’s midfield general. But the La Liga powerhouse cannot afford any move for Rodri and City are keen to tie down the Spanish international on a new deal.

A new contract for Rodri would highlight his massive value to the world champions.

There is no doubt that Rodri is by far one of Manchester City’s most important players. Since arriving at the club from Atletico Madrid he has become one of the premier midfielders in world football. There is an argument that can be made that Rodri is the best midfielder in world football. He plays a role that is arguably the most difficult in Pep Guardiola’s system and he has made it his own. His importance to Manchester City was evident this season as all three of City’s losses in the Premier League came when he was suspended.

It would be a massive boost for the champions if they could get Rodri to sign a contract extension this summer. His importance to City is well known. But he is also one of City’s on and off-field leaders and has the potential to be a captain of the club in time. He sets the tone on the pitch and his teammates follow his lead at times. If he does sign a lucrative contract extension with the champions this summer it will be a well-earned extension given what he has already done for Manchester City.