What should a contract extension for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor look like?

How much is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor worth?

The No. 1 question for Colts training camp remains rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. But No. 2 has quickly become the future of Taylor after team owner Jim Irsay and Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, traded barbs over the running back's value Wednesday night.

The only thing that's surprising about teams and running backs sparring over contracts is that it took this long.

First off, running backs aren't quite as interchangeable as generally believed. Rookie first-round running backs have averaged 785 yards per season, second-rounders 532, third-rounders 404 and fourth-rounders 287. But star running backs are easier to find later in the draft than many other positions.

Secondly, running backs can retain their value deep into their careers. Since Taylor was selected in the second round, I looked at all running backs taken then between 2003-22. As rookies, those backs averaged 123 carries for 532 yards, a 4.3 average, and 4 touchdowns. The running backs that reached Year 6 averaged 158 carries for 647 yards, 4.1 average, and 4 touchdowns.

But that's the obvious issue. By Year 6, 52.8% of running backs selected in the second round are out of the NFL.

Committing guaranteed money to running backs long term is simply not a smart play. That, however, increases the incentive for running backs to go to greater lengths to get guaranteed money.

This issue is further complicated, of course, by the collective bargaining agreement, which allows teams to franchise tag potential free agents for the average salary of the top 5 players at the position, which was $10.091 million for running backs this season. Teams can then use a second franchise tag at 120% of that figure − $12.109 million for 2024. (The numbers will be slightly different for Taylor next season, but we'll use those.)

Effectively, the Colts can retain Taylor for two more years at roughly $22 million with limited risk.

The reasons to sign him to a longer, larger extension would be to avoid a holdout and any acrimony that would be a distraction to the team or lead to him leaving in free agency after the 2025 season.

So, what's Taylor worth?

The highest paid running backs by average salary are Christian McCaffrey ($16 million) and Alvin Kamara ($15 million). Both, however, are better receivers than Taylor, increasing their value. It's hard to see the Colts approaching those contract figures.

Next on the list are Derrick Henry ($12.5 million), Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) and Aaron Jones ($11.5 million).

That's the baseline.

When Taylor was healthy and operating in an effective offense, he was the best running back in the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards on 332 carries, a 5.5 average, and 18 touchdowns in 2021.

But last season − operating within an often dysfunctional offense − Taylor missed six games and rushed for 861 yards on 192 carries, a 4.5 average, with 4 touchdowns.

Given the nature of the position, it's difficult to expect the Colts to commit significant money to Taylor until he proves he's healthy. Taylor is entering his fourth season; 40% of second-round running backs are done by Year 5.

Let's assume Taylor is healthy and produces a season somewhere between 2021 and '22.

Chubb and Henry each received a $12 million signing bonus, with Chubb getting $20 million guaranteed and Henry $25.5 million. So let's start with a $12 million signing bonus and $20 million guaranteed over the first two seasons. After that, it's whether Taylor gets one or two non-guaranteed years at approximately $12 million. That's roughly $2 million less guaranteed than the franchise tags, but the Colts are taking on more risk rather than going year to year.

Henry hasn't been quite the same back since signing the deal − an injury-dampened 2021 and his yards per carry has dropped from 5.4 in 2020 to 4.4 − but with no more guaranteed years, it's been a reasonable contract. Chubb has retained most of his health and productivity − his yards per carry dropped from 5.5 to 5.0 in 2022, but with a career-high 1,525 rushing yards − making him a good value for the Browns.

So call it $12 million signing bonus, $20 million guaranteed, with a total of $36 million for three years or $48 million for four.

It's certainly understandable that Taylor is going to do everything he can to secure a contract extension. But it's equally hard to see the Colts giving him that deal until he's proven he's healthy.

But is it reasonable for the Colts to be cautious? Completely. It is going to make it an interesting training camp.

