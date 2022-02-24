Contract details for new UGA DB coach Fran Brown revealed

On Wednesday, the University of Georgia revealed contract details for new defensive back coach Fran Brown, who UGA hired away from Rutgers last week.

Per the Georgia football program, Brown’s salary at UGA will be $750,000 per season. He was earning $675,000 at Rutgers and was set to earn $700,000 in 2022 had he stayed in New Jersey.

Brown spent his last two seasons coaching at Rutgers. Prior to the Scarlet Knights, he was the co-defensive coordinator at Temple, where he spent a combined seven years coaching, which saw a two year break to join the Baylor staff before returning to the Owls’ program.