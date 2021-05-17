Contract details of Tutu Atwell’s rookie deal with Rams

Tutu Atwell officially signed his rookie contract with the Rams over the weekend as the team welcomed its draftees and undrafted rookies to Los Angeles. As the Rams’ top draft pick this year, Atwell will earn the biggest contract of any player selected by L.A.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared details of Atwell’s first contract in the NFL, which will span four years. It’s worth a total of $5.908 million and comes with a $1.657 million signing bonus, which will be prorated over the four years.

Rams second-round wide receiver Tutu Atwell deal has total value of $5.908 million, including $1.657 million signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 17, 2021

According to Over The Cap, Atwell’s base salaries and cap hits will be as follows, based on his draft slot.

2021

Salary: $660,000

Cap hit: $1.074 million

2022

Salary: $928,578

Cap hit: $1.342 million

2023

Salary: $1.297 million

Cap hit: $1.611 million

2024

Salary: $1.466 million

Cap hit: $1.880 million

Atwell was selected 57th overall in the second round and is expected to be the Rams’ fourth or fifth receiver as a rookie, behind Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and possibly DeSean Jackson.