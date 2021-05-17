Contract details of Tutu Atwell’s rookie deal with Rams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tutu Atwell officially signed his rookie contract with the Rams over the weekend as the team welcomed its draftees and undrafted rookies to Los Angeles. As the Rams’ top draft pick this year, Atwell will earn the biggest contract of any player selected by L.A.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared details of Atwell’s first contract in the NFL, which will span four years. It’s worth a total of $5.908 million and comes with a $1.657 million signing bonus, which will be prorated over the four years.
Rams second-round wide receiver Tutu Atwell deal has total value of $5.908 million, including $1.657 million signing bonus
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 17, 2021
According to Over The Cap, Atwell’s base salaries and cap hits will be as follows, based on his draft slot.
2021
Salary: $660,000
Cap hit: $1.074 million
2022
Salary: $928,578
Cap hit: $1.342 million
2023
Salary: $1.297 million
Cap hit: $1.611 million
2024
Salary: $1.466 million
Cap hit: $1.880 million
Atwell was selected 57th overall in the second round and is expected to be the Rams’ fourth or fifth receiver as a rookie, behind Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and possibly DeSean Jackson.