Contract details for Troy Hill reveal the Browns landed a bargain

Browns fans should be very excited to bring in cornerback Troy Hill. The former Rams CB agreed to terms with the Browns on Thursday to take over as the team’s slot corner. And a very good deal got even better for the Browns.

The terms of the deal are much more favorable for the Browns than initially reported. What was reported as a four-year deal for $24 million by some sources is in fact not accurate.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Hill signed for two years, not four, though there are two voidable seasons at the end of the contract. Instead of $24 million, it’s just $9 million with the chance to bump up to $10 million. A full $4 million is guaranteed to Hill at the time of signing.

The transaction is still not officially processed, so the reported numbers could change once again. But landing a very good starting slot corner for $4.5 million per season is a home run of a deal for Browns GM Andrew Berry and the financial team.

