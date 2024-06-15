Contract details for new Titans OL Geron Christian

The Tennessee Titans added to their offensive line room this week, with the team signing veteran offensive tackle Geron Christian to a one-year deal.

Christian’s one-year pact is worth a total of $1.25 million and includes just $250,000 in fully guaranteed money, according to Over the Cap. If he sticks, Christian will account for a cap hit of $1.06 million.

Based on the numbers, Christian’s contract does not in any way scream “roster lock.” For now, he’s a solid veteran depth option that will likely just compete for a backup role in training camp.

Most of Christian’s experience in the NFL comes at left tackle, where he started in nine games for the Cleveland Browns last season and gave up four sacks and 33 pressures in 400 pass-block snaps.

Christian does have experience on the right side, also, but it is limited to just 125 career snaps. That said, it’s not crazy to think he could stick his nose in the right tackle competition thanks to the uncertain situation there.

The 27-year-old has crossed paths twice with Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan, with the pair spending time together in both Cleveland and Washington.

We’ll see if the third time’s the charm in terms of Callahan being able to elevate Christian to more than just a backup-quality lineman.

