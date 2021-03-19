Contract details for Titans’ deals with Bud Dupree and Jayon Brown
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Like most of the NFL, the Tennessee Titans have had to get creative with the contracts they’re handing out this offseason, and two examples of that are the deals for inside linebacker Jayon Brown and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.
For Dupree, it’s officially a five-year deal worth $82.5 million, with $35 million guaranteed. However, the former first-round pick carries a reasonable cap hit of just $5.1 million in 2021, giving the Titans some flexibility.
The contract also contains a yearly sack incentive of $500,000, although it isn’t clear how many sacks Dupree needs to reach that.
The Titans could get out of the deal after Year 2. If the Titans cut Dupree in 2023 they’d save $10.6 million instead of incurring a cap hit of $20.2 million, and then a $12.8 million savings instead of taking a cap hit of $19.2 million in 2024.
Here’s a look at the full breakdown, per Spotrac:
Year
Base Salary
Signing
Roster
Cap Hit
Dead cap
2021
$1.75 million
$3.2 million
$171K
$5.1 million
$33.7 million
2022
$16 million
$3.2 million
–
$19.2 million
$28.8 million
2023
$17 million
$3.2 million
–
$20.2 million
$9.6 million
2024
$16 million
$3.2 million
–
$19.2 million
$6.4 million
2025
$15.5 million
$3.2 million
–
$18.7 million
$3.2 million
Brown’s contract is a bit more creative. It was originally reported as a one-year, $5.3 million deal, but it’s officially a three-year deal.
Tennessee added void years to spread out the signing bonus and lower the 2021 cap hit to just $3.49 million. Of course, they’ll still be paying Brown beyond this season if he doesn’t stick with the team.
Here’s a look at that full breakdown, per Spotrac.
Year
Base
Signing
Roster
Cap Hit
Dead Cap
2021
$2.05 million
$666K
$781K
$3.497 million
$3.25 million
2022
–
$666K
–
$1.3 million
$1.3 million
2023
–
$666K
–
$666K
$666K
Related
Desmond King bids farewell to Titans after signing with Texans
Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL free agency tracker
Twitter reacts to Titans adding Kevin Johnson, losing Desmond King