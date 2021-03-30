Contract details for Titans’ deal with WR Josh Reynolds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One week after the Tennessee Titans made the signing of wide receiver Josh Reynolds official, we’re getting our first look at the details of his one-year deal.

According to Spotrac, Reynolds will make a base salary of $1 million and is getting a signing bonus of $750,000, which equals out to a $1.75 million cap hit in 2021.

This is a great deal for the Titans, especially when you consider some of the other receiver contracts that have been handed out this offseason.

Per Spotrac, of the 33 free-agent wideouts whose contract details have been released after signing, Reynolds’ annual average of $1.75 million ranks 23rd and is lower than guys like DeSean Jackson, Andre Roberts, John Ross and David Moore, to name a few.

Granted, Reynolds is a bit of a wild card, but the potential is certainly there for him to have the kind of success Corey Davis did in 2020 when he notched 984 yards and five scores as Ryan Tannehill’s No. 2 target.

Last season, Reynolds was the Los Angeles Rams’ No. 3 option in the passing game and still managed career-highs with 52 receptions and 618 yards. It stands to reason that Reynolds is capable of much more in an offense where he has a bigger role and has players like A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry to take pressure off.

If he falls short of what we’re hoping for, the amount paid out in this deal will soften the blow. If he can match or surpass Davis’ production, Reynolds could end up being the biggest steal of 2021 NFL free agency.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond top the list of possible buyout options

    Several players who weren’t traded, and a few who were traded, will work buyouts. Here’s a list of players that are already available, or expected to be available, via the buyout market.

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet

    Stipe Miocic was the baddest man on the planet heading into Saturday night's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Now that the UFC 260 results are in, there is a new baddest man on the planet. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou lands brutal KO Francis Ngannou showed massive improvement in his skill and his approach in taking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. It was evident from the opening bell that Ngannou wasn't going to let himself lose by running out of gas. Ngannou, fighting more patiently than ever, landed a huge punch in the first couple minutes of the fight, but Miocic ate it. Miocic then went for a takedown, but Ngannou stuffed it and pummeled Miocic with some heavy punches before they returned to the center of the Octagon. Ngannou cracked Miocic with a kick to the head. Having landed several big shots early, but not putting Miocic away, Ngannou fought smartly for the remainder of the round, measuring his effort and not jettisoning all of his fuel in the early moments of the fight. Miocic appeared off kilter, being cautious to avoid Ngannou's power. Ngannou's patience in the first round paid off in the second. He again started with a measured approach, but quickly caught Miocic with a stiff left cross that sent him reeling. Ngannou chased him, unloading with numerous punches, but didn't burn himself out. Miocic tried to fire back, but Ngannou caught him with a short left hook that sent Miocic falling backwards over folded legs. And just like, Francis Ngannou, who literally fought his way through the wilds to make it from his home country of Cameroon to Europe, is the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world. "It feels so amazing. I'm working to the greatness," Ngannou said in recounting coming from a background of challenges, of people doubting him, and a promise he made to himself to become something great. "There is a huge feeling of satisfaction." UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque upsets Tyron Woodley, calls out Nate Diaz Coming off of successive losses to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley needed a win against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. He didn't get it. Woodley started fast, rushing across the cage, but Luque defended well. Woodley then switched to his old approach of ripping right hands, trying to rip Luque's head off. He connected, staggering Luque, and kept after him. But just when it seemed that Woodley might score the huge knockout that he'd been looking for, Luque cracked him with a right hand, sending Woodley to the canvas. Returning to his feet, Woodley tried to throw bombs, but his legs were made of rubber. Luque kept after him, connecting with numerous shots, sending Woodley down again. This time Luque shifted gears and went for a submission, eventually forcing Woodley to tap out to a D'arce choke. It was a huge win for Luque, who not only defeated a former UFC welterweight champion, but also propelled himself into the upper echelon of the division. "He took a little of my balance away with the overhand right, but man, I have a hard chin," said Luque before zeroing in on his next opponent. "I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think Nate is the perfect fight, let's go." UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque cracks Tyron Woodley and submits him UFC 260 results: Sean O’Malley finishes with a sugar-sweet knockout "Suger" Sean O'Malley got some of his sweetness back with an important victory over Thomas Almeida on Saturday night. Coming off of the first loss of his career, O'Malley wanted to get back on track and erase memories of his loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley started catching fire in the first couple minutes of the fight, landing a spinning back kick to the midsection and following with a straight punch to the chin. A short time later, O'Malley kicked Almeida and dropped him to the canvas with a right hand. He started to walk off, but the referee didn't stop the fight. Almeida got up. O'Malley caught him with another kick, but the Brazilian marched through it. He fought back, eating another head kick toward the end of the round, but his chin held. O'Malley lit him up with punches as round two go underway. Almeida had a difficult time bridging O'Malley's range, but found some success with low kicks. All the while, O'Malley continued to attack with front kicks to the body and stinging jabs. O'Malley opened the final frame with a brutal low kick that nearly took Almeida's legs out from under him, but he almost made the same mistake in the final round as he did in the first. As the round wore on, O'Malley landed a short left hand that sent Almeida to the canvas. O'Malley started to walk off again, but Almeida rolled to his back, the referee again maintaining his distance. This time, O'Malley quickly realized the fight wasn't being stopped, stepped over Almeida, and dropped a bomb of a right hand to close the fight with a knockout. "That dude is legit. He's a tough dude," O'Malley said when questioned about missing out on the finish in the first round. "I only get 15 minutes to perform, maybe a couple times a year. When I get in there, I gotta do something sweet." UFC 260 results: Sean O'Malley knocks out Thomas Almeida UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick outworks Gillian Robertson Miranda Maverick scored her fifth consecutive victory, her second in the Octagon, by routing Gillian Robertson. The fight started slowly, but Maverick began to hit her stride, scoring a huge takedown toward the end of the first round. Maverick seemed to continue the momentum as the second frame got underway, but Robertson took the fight to the canvas, dominating on the ground for the majority of the round. Maverick escaped to her feet in the final minute of the frame and landed several heavy shots trying to nullify Robertson's ground work. In the final round, Maverick stormed Robertson, dominating on the feet and taking her to the canvas. Maverick ground and pounded Robertson while on the canvas, never allowing her a chance to mount any offense as the fight went to the final horn. When the scorecards were read, Maverick took a unanimous decision with two of the three judges awarding her all three rounds. One judge scored the bout in her favor 29-28. UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick dominates Gillian Robertson UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey drops Khama Worthy The UFC 260 pay-per-view opened with a bang thanks to Australia's Jamie Mullarkey. Just as the bout was getting underway, Mullarkey stepped in and feinted with a right hand. Worthy bit on the fake and Mullarkey cracked him with a left hook that sent him face first onto the canvas. Mullarkey immediately dropped down to land a few more blows, but the referee was already waving it off as a knockout at the 46-second mark of the first round. UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey defeats Khama Worthy RELATED > UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou UFC 260 Live Results UFC 260 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou def Stipe Miocic by KO (punch) at 0:52, R2Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque def Tyron Woodley by submission (D'arce choke) 3:56, R1Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley def Thomas Almeida by KO (punch) at 3:52, R3Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def Khama Worthy by KO (punches) 0:46, R1 UFC 260 Prelims Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def Fabio Cherant by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:11, R1Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def Modestas Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Omar Morales def Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) UFC 260 Early Prelim Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault def Abu Azaitar by TKO (punches) at 4:56, R3 > Check out MMAWeekly.com's full UFC 260 video coverage on YouTube!

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • NASCAR postpones Cup, Truck Series races to Monday due to wet weather

    With heavy rain in the area and safety concerns with Sullivan County (Tenn.) under a flood warning, NASCAR officials made the call to postpone the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway just before noon ET on Sunday, pushing the race a day back to Monday, March 29. The 250-lap feature, initially slated […]

  • Rookies lead Pistons over Raptors 118-104

    DETROIT (AP) Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own. Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Exclusive: Max title would be Red Bull's best yet, says Horner

    Max Verstappen ending the record reign of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this year would rank as Red Bull's biggest achievement to date in Formula One, according to team boss Christian Horner. Mercedes have won every title since 2014 while Britain's Hamilton, who can become the first driver to win 100 races, is bidding for an unprecedented eighth crown. The 36-year-old and his team may be favourites based on past performance and stable rules but Red Bull stood out in testing as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen, best of the rest last year, has Hamilton in his sights.

  • Rockets hit new low, blow 16-point lead in fourth quarter in loss to T-Wolves

    Houston didn't score a point in the final seven minutes of the game.

  • One of Rajon Rondo's Clippers teammates has carried around his rookie card since middle school

    Clippers guard Terance Mann is very happy about his new teammate.

  • Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’”

    The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of Masters title defense

    Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of his Masters title defense.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Kenyon Martin wishes Carmelo Anthony landed with the Trail Blazers sooner

    "Id be lying if I didnt admit that I wish he ended up there three or four years earlier. If so, the Blazers might have been champions.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics among teams interested in Bradley Beal

    Bradley Beal may be one of the hottest trade targets of the 2021 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics may be in on him if the Washington Wizards do make him available.

  • Michigan State basketball's Rocket Watts enters NCAA transfer portal

    The Free Press confirmed that Michigan State basketball sophomore guard Rocket Watts entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.