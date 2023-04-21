Contract details for new Steelers WR Allen Robinson

When the news first came out that the Pittsburgh Steelers were working on a trade to bring in free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson, there was some excitement. But once we got a look at the contract, it felt more like this would be a one-year rental for the Steelers.

However, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, there might be a future for Robinson beyond the 2023 season. Rapoport is reporting that Robinson’s contract has been given a rework that dips his 2024 salary cap hit and clarifies how his 2023 salary will be paid.

Between a base salary of $1.165 million and a signing bonus of $3.835 million, Pittsburgh is on the hook for $5 million in 2023 as expected. However, the good new is the rework knocked $5 million off of Robinson’s base for 2024. Whether or not that is enough of a bargain for Pittsburgh after this season will depend almost exclusively on how well Robinson performs.

Robinson should come in and give quarterback Kenny Pickett a dependable veteran presence in the passing game and offer leadership to a very talented group of receivers.

As part of the trade to the #Steelers that'll be official tomorrow, ex-#Rams WR Allen Robinson's contract has been reworked, source said. 2023: LA pays $10M total and PIT gives him a $3.835M signing bonus and base of $1.165M.

2024: He now has a $10M base, down from $15M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

