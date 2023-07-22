Contract details for Steelers LB Alex Highsmith

In another shrewd move by Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan, the Steelers got star outside linebacker Alex Highsmith signed to a new five-year contract just a week out from the start of training camp.

Highsmith is coming off of his best year as a pro where he finished with 14.5 sacks and led the league with five forced fumbles. The folks over at Over the Cap broke down the contract details by season.

The contract allows for $16.208 million in signing bonuses spread out over the life of the contract. The total base salary for the five seasons is $54.743 million and the total value of the contract is $70.951 million.

In 2023, the new contract only hits the salary cap for an extra $1.5 million which is a bargain. This contract gives the Steelers three seasons to really watch Highsmith develop before the structure sets up to give Pittsburgh something of an out starting in 2026. This happens to also be the season after T.J. Watt’s current contract expires.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire