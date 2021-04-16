Contract details for Seahawks CB Damarious Randall revealed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Warner
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Contract details for Seahawks CB Damarious Randall revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Last Friday, the Seattle Seahawks announced they would be re-signing defensive back Damarious Randall.

Randall will also be moving from safety to corner, the position where he began his NFL career, as part of his return to the team.

The Seahawks are a little thin at the outside corner position, so the move makes sense in the short term.

And now, we know the details of Randall’s contract with the Seahawks.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson gave out the details in a recent post. It is a one-year deal worth $1.13 million.

Randall saw only 10 games last season with the Seahawks and had just three tackles.

The money spent for Randall isn’t much, and it is more or less a "show how and prove” year for him. Especially going back to his old position.

Now it is up in there to see what the Seahawks do in the 2021 NFL draft, which will take place at the end of this month on April 29 to May 1.

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks sign defensive end Aldon Smith to a one-year contract

    Seahawks add another edge rusher to the defensive line

  • J.C. Jackson signs tender with Patriots

    Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has decided to accept his one-year tender offer from the Patriots. Jackson has signed the one-year deal that gives him a $3.384 million salary for the 2021 season, according to multiple reports. The Patriots put a second-round tender on Jackson as a restricted free agent, meaning if another team had signed [more]

  • Daily Gold News: Friday, Apr. 16 – Gold Breaking Higher

    The gold futures contract gained 1.76% on Thursday, as it broke above its short-term consolidation. Gold is 0.8% higher this morning, as it is extending yesterday’s advance following better-than-expected economic data announcements, stocks and cryptos rally. Today we will get Building Permits/ Housing Starts and the UoM Consumer Sentiment releases.

  • Report: Seahawks sign former Cowboys DE Aldon Smith to 1-year contract

    Aldon Smith is headed to Seattle after a career resurgence in Dallas during the 2020 season.

  • Updating the Browns salary cap position after signing Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns rank 16th in available cap room

  • Shonda Rhimes Was "Shocked" at Fan Reaction to Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

    "I was like, whoa!"

  • Chris Carson on re-signing with Seattle: ‘It was just the right feel’

    Seattle Seahawks veteran running back Chris Carson reflected on his decision to re-sign with the team in free agency for 2021 and 2022.

  • Saints free agent target Richard Sherman expects to find new team after the draft

    49ers cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't expect to sign with a new team until after the 2021 NFL draft, though the Saints are interested.

  • Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be the first NFL player to host a game show

    As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers concludes his two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy!, he seems to have a real shot at the permanent gig. He wouldn’t be the first NFL player to land such a job. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com takes a trip down memory lane to the time that former Chargers kicker Rolf Benirschke [more]

  • Seahawks GM John Schneider ranked No. 12 in GM power rankings -- fair?

    The duo deserves more credit than being out of the Top 10...

  • Don't Waste Time Worrying About When the Stock Market Will Crash: Make These 4 Moves Instead

    Here's a good way to prepare for a market crash that doesn't involve sitting around and panicking.

  • The problem within: Biden targets lead pipes, pushes equity

    In the modest bungalows and two-flats of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, there’s never a shortage of needed home repairs staring residents in the face. “There are so many issues that seem more immediate, whether it’s the roof, the windows, siding, insulation,” said 51-year-old Enrique Nieto, who has lived in the predominantly Latino neighborhood all his life. Given short shrift by public officials for decades, the lead pipes snaking through Chicago and communities of every size from rural Maine to suburban California are in the national spotlight now as President Joe Biden pushes to spend $45 billion to replace every lead water pipe in the country as part of his big infrastructure package.

  • Chris Carson says Rashaad Penny and Russell Wilson were the “biggest recruiters” on return to Seattle

    Wilson and Penny were going to make sure Carson was coming back to Seattle this season!

  • Mike Vrabel unsure if Titans will skip voluntary offseason workouts

    So far, players from eight teams have decided to skip voluntary workouts.

  • Bears and Browns join other NFL players who won't report to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    Players from the Bears and Browns will not report to voluntary team workouts.

  • One reason Chiefs should be cautious about trading down in 2021 NFL draft

    A new article suggests the 2021 NFL draft might be one of the thinnest drafts in recent history.

  • Taurean Prince with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Taurean Prince (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/15/2021

  • Oddsmakers project Chiefs for best record in the NFL

    The betting odds say the Chiefs are heading into the 2021 season as the favorites to finish with the best record in the NFL. The win totals posted by William Hill today have the Chiefs’ over/under at 12 wins, which is the highest in the NFL. That would project to a record of 12-5, a [more]

  • Vadim Nemkov wants to finish Phil Davis in Bellator 257 main event

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov is set to make his first title defense against former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis in the quarterfinals of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix at Bellator 257. Nemkov’s last victory was a masterclass performance, where he finished the former champion, current no. 1 contender, and another competitor in the light heavyweight grand prix Ryan Bader to win the belt at Bellator 244 in August. Speaking at virtual media day for Bellator 257, Nemkov discussed what it has been like to be a “front man” of sorts for the promotion as a champion in what is perhaps Bellator’s most stacked division. “I’m very proud that I’m on this level,” Nemkov said. “Bellator made posters of me and my picture is on the arena, on the cage.” Despite already reaching one of the highest achievements in the sport, the 28-year old Nemkov is more focused on paying it forward. But of course, Nemkov is enjoying the fruits of his labor as well. “I enjoy it. I’m happy. I’m really happy that Bellator trusts me, this moment that I’m on the posters,” Nemkov said. “I’m working really hard with my team to give [Bellator] the same, to show them that they’re also really happy to be in Bellator.” As far as his approach to the grand prix however, Nemkov is trying his best to maintain the perception of a fighter who has yet to achieve the championship that the Russian prodigy possesses in the light heavyweight title. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “Yes, I’m in the grand prix as a champion. But I try to move these things out of my head, so I enter this tournament like a regular fighter and I just want to win,” Nemkov said. “For me it’s [very] important to win this tournament. Not the belt." Nemkov’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the light heavyweight grand prix is a familiar foe in Phil Davis. The two fought in 2018, where Nemkov squeaked out a split decision win in 2018. As a result of Nemkov’s familiarity with “Mr. Wonderful”, Nemkov feels more prepared and more evolved as a fighter since their last outing. Nemkov is also keen on finishing Davis, something that has never been done in Davis’ professional career. “I’m ready to fight with Phil Davis for five rounds. I’ve prepared for it, but I want to finish it,” Nemkov said. “I don’t want to spend five rounds with Phil Davis.”

  • Jake Paul retracts claim of having CTE: ‘I should not have misspoken’

    Jake Paul admitted wrongdoing with his controversial claim that he had "early signs" of CTE.