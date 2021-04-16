Contract details for Seahawks CB Damarious Randall revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Last Friday, the Seattle Seahawks announced they would be re-signing defensive back Damarious Randall.

Randall will also be moving from safety to corner, the position where he began his NFL career, as part of his return to the team.

The Seahawks are a little thin at the outside corner position, so the move makes sense in the short term.

And now, we know the details of Randall’s contract with the Seahawks.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson gave out the details in a recent post. It is a one-year deal worth $1.13 million.

CB Damarious Randall's deal with the Seahawks is for one year and $1,127,500, per a source. A $137,500 signing bonus and a non-guaranteed $990K base salary. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 14, 2021

Randall saw only 10 games last season with the Seahawks and had just three tackles.

The money spent for Randall isn’t much, and it is more or less a "show how and prove” year for him. Especially going back to his old position.

Now it is up in there to see what the Seahawks do in the 2021 NFL draft, which will take place at the end of this month on April 29 to May 1.