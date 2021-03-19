Contract details for Roy Robertson-Harris revealed

The official terms for one of Jacksonville’s biggest free agency signings have been revealed. Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris will be joining the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth up to $28.65 million with incentives. $14 million of the contract is guaranteed.

According to Over the Cap, his Year 1 salary will be just $1 million (paired with his $7 million signing bonus), but in Year 2 that jumps up to $6 million and again to $7 million in Year 3.

Robertson-Harris is coming off an injury-limited season (shoulder) in Chicago in which he only played in six games and started in six. He finished with 10 total tackles after he notched 30 and 2.5 sacks in 2019. Still, he’s just 27-years-old and should play a key role in Jacksonville’s defensive line rotation next season.

He was one of several additions to the defensive line this offseason along with Malcom Brown (who the team traded a seventh-round pick to the Saints for) and Tyson Alualu, who returns to the team after a stint with the Steelers.

Jacksonville’s front seven struggled mightily in 2020, especially against the run, and with the addition of Robertson-Harris inside, it will hope to mitigate that problem in 2021.