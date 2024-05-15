Contract details for rookie TE Tip Reiman, one of the Cardinals’ 3rd-round picks

The Arizona Cardinals selected 12 players in the draft nearly three weeks ago and of the 257 total picked in the three-day event, 162 have already officially signed contracts submitted to the league. That leaves only 95 unsigned.

Cards Wire has learned the terms of the four-year deal signed by tight end Tip Reiman, which was announced last week. Reiman was a third-round pick from Illinois (No. 82 overall).

The total value of the contract is $5,789,912 that includes a signing bonus of $1,030,844.

The base salaries are $795,000 this year; $1,058,178 in 2025; $1,321,356 in 2026 and $1,584,534 in 2027. If Reiman is still on the team in 2027, that salary will likely increase to whatever the lowest tender is for restricted free agents. This year, that figure is $2.985 million.

There is also a split aspect of the deal for 2024 if Reiman lands on injured reserve, so he would not receive his full salary. The minimum split is $470,000.

The salary cap charge this year for Reiman is $1,052,711. However, the net loss of cap space currently is negligible because his signing pushed a player with a cap figure of about $1 million out of the top 51.

The Cardinals announced the signing of guard Isaiah Adams Tuesday, but the contract terms are not yet available. However, it will be very close to Reiman’s and be somewhat higher because Adams was selected 11 slots before Reiman in the third round.

An example is the total value of the contract of cornerback Elijah Jones, who was picked eight slots after Reiman. Jones’ contract is worth $5,685,518 compared to the $5,789,912 for Reiman. The signing bonus difference is $75,924.

