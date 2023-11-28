Contract details revealed for new Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith

Michigan State football got their guy when they were able to lure Jonathan Smith over from Oregon State to become their twenty-sixth head coach in program history. We now know what the contract details are that helped land Smith in East Lansing.

On Tuesday, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller told the media that Smith will get a seven-year contract starting at $7.25 million.

MSU AD Alan Haller says Jonathan Smith will get a seven-year contract staring at $7.25M. Full terms coming later today. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 28, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire