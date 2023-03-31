Contract details released for Falcons DL Calais Campbell

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with defensive lineman Calais Campbell on Wednesday, and they officially signed him to a one-year deal on Friday. Campbell, 36, is still a productive player and his contract would seem to indicate that he’ll be starting for the Falcons this season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Campbell’s contract is worth $7 million fully guaranteed, and it can go up to $9 million based on incentives.

The #Falcons have now officially announced the signing of Pro Bowl DL Calais Campbell, giving him a 1-year deal worth a base salary of $7M fully guaranteed that can get to $9M with incentives, source said. A substantial investment at a key spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2023

Campbell’s 2023 salary makes him one of Atlanta’s 10 highest-paid players, but the team needed a veteran presence along the edge. Last season, Campbell finished with 5.5 sacks and 14 QB hits for the Baltimore Ravens.

Over his 15-year NFL career, Campbell has accumulated 99 sacks, 237 QB hits and 16 forced fumbles. The former second-round pick has made six Pro Bowls, with his last appearance coming in 2020.

Campbell’s contract will bring the team’s total salary cap space down to around $14 million.

Related

Fan Poll: What is the Falcons' top need going into 2023 draft? Ex-Falcons CB Rashad Fenton signs with the Cardinals Falcons ranked near the bottom in ESPN's new power rankings 10 potential WR targets for the Falcons in 2023 NFL draft CBS Sports predicts the Falcons' win total in 2023 Falcons Twitter reacts to Calais Campbell signing

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire