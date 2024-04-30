Contract details for Rashod Bateman’s new 3-year deal with the Ravens

Financial details regarding the extension wide receiver Rashod Bateman signed with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2024 NFL Draft have emerged.

Factoring in his new 2-year extension, Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is now set to earn a base value of $15.25M over the next three seasons. He has an additional escalator for 2026 of $1.5M that brings the max value of the deal to $16.75M. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2024

Bateman found himself in a peculiar situation as it turns out he was not eligible for the fifth-year option that teams can usually exercise on first-round picks to keep them from hitting free agency for a year longer than other players. Bateman, instead, would have become a restricted free agent following this upcoming season.

A bit of context on Bateman deal. He was not eligible for fifth-year option on rookie contract because he’s only been credited with two accrued seasons. That’s a result of him starting last season’s training camp on Did Not Report List. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 29, 2024

Bateman will remain in Baltimore through the 2026 season, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing third year.

