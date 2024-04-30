Advertisement

Contract details for Rashod Bateman’s new 3-year deal with the Ravens

Dustin Cox
·1 min read

Financial details regarding the extension wide receiver Rashod Bateman signed with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2024 NFL Draft have emerged.

Bateman found himself in a peculiar situation as it turns out he was not eligible for the fifth-year option that teams can usually exercise on first-round picks to keep them from hitting free agency for a year longer than other players. Bateman, instead, would have become a restricted free agent following this upcoming season.

Bateman will remain in Baltimore through the 2026 season, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing third year.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire