Contract details for quarterback Nick Mullens have been revealed

The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of backup quarterback Nick Mullens on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the deal is for two years and $4 million with slightly less than $2 million guaranteed.

Last season, Mullens signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one year, $2 million contract and he gets a similar deal here with the Vikings.

The contract itself is very reasonable for a backup quarterback, as some of them end up getting upwards of $6-10 million. Per Over The Cap, the Vikings currently sit at $4,810,451 before the Jordan Hicks restructure and the new contracts of edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire