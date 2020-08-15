Here are the contract details for Patriots RB Lamar Miller

The New England Patriots addressed their running back depth over the past couple of days by signing Lamar Miller. The details of his contract were released on Friday.

The one-year deal has a base salary of $1.5 million, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Only $200,000 is guaranteed. Miller can earn up to $2.5 million in incentives.

Miller was sidelined last season by a torn ACL he suffered during the preseason. Currently, he is on the active/physically unable to perform list and he cannot practice until he is taken off the list. This can happen at any point.

Miller joins a room that includes the likes of James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted rookie JJ Taylor.

It will be interesting to see what impact Miller can make in the Patriots running back room. One thing is for sure, he will certainly have to earn his playing time with the amount of competition at the position.