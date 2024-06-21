Contract details for Patriots OL Liam Fornadel revealed

Former DC Defenders offensive lineman Liam Fornadel signed with the New England Patriots earlier in the week. According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, it’s a three-year, $2.83 million deal for the former UFL standout.

So it’s a minimum salary for Fornadel’s opportunity to play in the NFL.

The first thing that stands out about Fornadel is his versatility. During his collegiate run at James Madison University, he started at both tackle positions, along with working in as a guard.

That sort of flexibility is a huge asset in a Patriots offensive line room that needs all of the help it can get.

The biggest area of concern for New England is at left tackle. Trent Brown is gone, and the team will have to resort to starting one of their right tackles, Chukwuma Okorafor or rookie Caedan Wallace.

Starting guard Cole Strange being out with a knee injury has also hurt their interior blocking. There is no shortage of opportunities for Fornadel to at the very least make a case for a practice squad spot.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire