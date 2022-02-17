Contract details for Panthers’ extension of LB Frankie Luvu

Breaking News:

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
On Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced a well-deserved two-year extension for linebacker Frankie Luvu. And with that expanded contract, surely, will come an expanded role and an expanded bank account.

The digits are looking good for the soon-to-be fifth-year veteran, as he’s set to rake in $9 million between 2022 and 2023. As first reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Luvu will earn $5 million over the pact’s first year.

This signing, obviously, is a considerable bump up for Luvu from his previous agreement. His one-year deal out of last spring’s free agency netted him $1.1 million, with the $180,000 signing bonus as his only guaranteed cash. Luvu’s standout campaign, in turn, has now guaranteed him a $3 million signing bonus—in a follow-up note from ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Over just 249 defensive snaps in 2021—Luvu amassed eight tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries. Not only was he the lone Panther to then receive any type of All-Pro recognition, but his output made him the first player in NFL history to record a blocked punt with at least one sack, three fumble recoveries and five tackles for a loss in a season.

