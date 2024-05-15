Contract details for Packers third-round pick RB Marshawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed third-round pick Marshawn Lloyd. Over the Cap now has the details on what Lloyd’s rookie deal will look like.

Lloyd earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $5.688 million with a signing bonus of $957,104.

Lloyd will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $957,104 can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $239,276.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 makes up Lloyd’s cap hit for this season, which totals $1.034 million.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $239,276 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with Lloyd’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Lloyd’s base salary will be $1.053 million. In 2026 it increases to $1.312 million, and then $1.570 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Lloyd’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $1.034 million

2025: $1.292 million

2026: $1.551 million

2027: $1.809 million

At 5-9 – 220 pounds, Lloyd has a similar build to Josh Jacobs, but the both Matt LaFleur and Adam Stenavich have mentioned that he brings a different element to the Packers’ backfield with his explosiveness.

Last season with USC, Lloyd averaged an impressive 7.1 yards per rush at 17.8 yards per catch. Although his experience as a pass-catcher is somewhat limited, LaFleur likes what Lloyd brings to the team from a skill-set standpoint that will allow him to impact that part of the game.

Immediately, Lloyd figures to be a big part of the Packers’ offense behind Jacobs.

“I would like to get him out there as much as possible,” said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. “He’s got a skill set that’s a little bit different than AJ’s as far as his speed. He’s not quite the bruiser that (Dillon) is obviously, but he’s got a different type of skill set. So it’ll be nice to get him the ball in space and just see what he can do. I think he’s gonna add a good explosive element to the offense, for sure.”

