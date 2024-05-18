Contract details for Packers sixth-round pick OT Travis Glover

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed sixth-round pick Travis Glover. Over the Cap now has the details on what Glover’s rookie deal will look like.

Glover earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $4.191 million with a signing bonus of $171,380.

Glover will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $171,380 can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $42,845.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 makes up Glover’s cap hit for this season, which totals $837,845.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $42,845 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with Glover’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Glover’s base salary will be $960,000. In 2026 it increases to $1.075 million, and then $1.190 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Glover’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $837,845

2025: $1.002 million

2026: $1.117 million

2027: $1.232 million

Glover is a very experienced player coming out of Georgia State, a five-year starter with almost 4,200 career snaps, which hopefully helps him acclimate to the NFL game a little bit quicker. During his time in college, Glover played both tackle spots and even some guard.

Given that it sounds like first-round pick Jordan Morgan will be starting out at left tackle, where the Packers already have Rasheed Walker as well, my guess is that Glover begins on the right side. Depending on how he performs this summer, Glover could be anywhere from a developmental player as a rookie to potentially a swing tackle option off the bench–a role that needs to be filled with Yosh Nijman in Carolina.

“I think it definitely helped him,” said GM Brian Gutekunst about Glover’s performance at the Senior Bowl. “I think it helps anybody whether you come from a Power 5 school or whether you come from a small school, but I do think sometimes when you come from a small school you may have more questions about level of competition and then you walk out to the Senior Bowl and go against those guys and prove yourself a little bit, that certainly can help, yeah. In his case it did.”

