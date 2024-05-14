Contract details for Packers seventh-round pick CB Kalen King

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed seventh-round pick Kalen King. Over the Cap now has the details on what King’s rookie deal will look like.

King earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $4.1 million with a signing bonus of $80,736.

King will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $80,736 can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $20,184.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 makes up King’s cap hit for this season, which totals $815,184.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $20,184 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with King’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, King’s base salary will be $960,000. In 2026 it increases to $1.075 million, and then $1.190 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what King’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $815,184

2025: $980,184

2026: $1.095 million

2027: $1.210 million

King comes to the NFL with what he says is a “permanent chip” on his shoulder. Following a 2022 season where King was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American, many draft analysts projected him to be an early-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, a down 2023 season, along with a 4.6-second 40 time, led to a tumble down the draft board.

King joins a Packers’ cornerback room with some question marks. The hope is that 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine makes a jump, but that’s never a given. While I’m not sure anyone knows what to expect from Eric Stokes, who missed most of 2023 with an injury and was struggling in 2022 prior to his injury.

“Really good football player,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Hafely. “Really good instincts. Played on the inside, played on the outside. He’s a physical guy, he’ll tackle. From watching his tape, he made a ton of plays with those instincts. Can play the ball down the field. Love the way he runs and hits. Not sure why he fell like he did.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire