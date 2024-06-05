Contract details for Packers second round pick S Javon Bullard

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed second-round pick Javon Bullard. Over the Cap now has the details on what Bullard’s rookie deal will look like.

Bullard earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $6.706 million with a signing bonus of $1.697 million.

Bullard will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $1.697 million can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $424,297.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 will make up Bullard’s cap hit for this season, which totals $1.219 million.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $424,297 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with Bullard’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Bullard’s base salary will be $1.099 million. In 2026 it increases to $1.404 million, and then $1.709 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Bullard’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $1.219 million

2025: $1.524 million

2026: $1.828 million

2027: $2.133 million

Throughout the offseason when GM Brian Gutekunst was asked about the safety position, he routinely used the word “interchangeable” to describe what he was looking for, meaning that he wanted that he wanted the two safeties and the nickel cornerback who could fill all three roles.

Bullard fits that description perfectly. He comes to the NFL having been Georgia’s starting slot corner in 2022, and their free safety in 2023, along with played 169 career snaps from the box as well. In addition to his versatility, Bullard brings a fast and physical play-style to the Packers’ secondary as well.

“I can play all three positions in the secondary,” said Bullard. “Whatever you need me to play. I feel like I proved my versatility throughout this process, man, being able to cover slot guys and being able to cover tight ends and being able to get down in the box and get down-and-dirty with your running backs, things like that. so I feel like I can play all over.”

