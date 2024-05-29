Contract details for Packers second-round pick LB Edgerrin Cooper

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper. Over the Cap now has the details on what Cooper’s rookie deal will look like.

Cooper earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $8.598 million with a signing bonus of $3.073 million.

Cooper will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $3.073 million can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $768,440.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 will make up Cooper’s cap hit for this season, which totals $1.563 million.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $768,440 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with Cooper’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Cooper’s base salary will be $1.185 million. In 2026 it increases to $1.576 million, and then $1.967 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Cooper’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $1.563 million

2025: $1.954 million

2026: $2.345 million

2027: $2.736 million

The Packers want to get more fast and physical on defense under Jeff Hafley, and Cooper certainly adds those elements. The Packers view him as someone who can make plays in both the running and passing games and eventually handle duties as either the Mike, Sam, or Will linebacker in Hafley’s 4-3 system.

Cooper has excellent sideline-to-sideline speed, can operate in space, and was a very effective blitzer last season for Texas A&M while also racking up a hefty number of tackles for loss.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire