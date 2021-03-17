New contract details for Packers RB Aaron Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Jones’ four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers certainly looks like a team-friendly deal.

Field Yates of ESPN provided the full details of the deal, which includes a signing bonus of $13 million, minimum base salaries in 2021 and 2022 and $10.75 million in roster bonuses due in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Jones’ cap hit will be only $4,475,000.

Based on the structuring, the deal looks like a two-year agreement worth $20 million. After 2022, the Packers will have to decide if Jones is worth keeping in 2023 at a cap hit of over $19 million.

The savings by the third year will likely lead to the end of the contract, especially with a $7 million roster bonus due in March of 2023, but that’s a decision the team can make after the first two years of the deal.

Here’s the full year-by-year breakdown of the deal, via Ken Ingalls:

The Packers backloaded the contract with base salaries and the substantial roster bonus in 2023, helping keep cap numbers low in 2021 and 2022. This has to be considered a major win for Brian Gutekunst, Russ Ball and the Pakcers, who essentially re-signed Jones to a two-year deal worth the estimated amounts of the franchise tags for a running back in 2021 and 2022.

Related

Packers create over $7 million in cap space by restructuring Za'Darius Smith's deal

Initial thoughts on Packers signing RB Aaron Jones to new deal

Agent: RB Aaron Jones takes less to stay with Packers

Packers sign RB Aaron Jones to 4-year deal

Recommended Stories