Contract details for Packers first-round pick OL Jordan Morgan

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed first-round pick Jordan Morgan. Over the Cap now has the details on what Morgan’s rookie deal will look like.

Morgan earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $14.185 million with a signing bonus of $7.136 million, along with $1.085 million in roster bonuses that can be earned during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Morgan will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $7.136 million can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $1.784 million.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 will make up Morgan’s cap hit for this season, which totals $2.579 million.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $1.784 million cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with Morgan’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Morgan’s base salary will be $960,000. In 2026 it increases to $1.478 million, and then $2.729 million in 2027. As a first-round pick, the Packers will have the opportunity to pick up or decline a fifth-year option for Morgan for the 2028 season.

Here is a look at what Morgan’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $2.579 million

2025: $3.223 million

2026: $3.868 million

2027: $4.513 million

In the early going of OTAs and minicamp, the Packers have put a lot on Morgan’s plate, asking him to play both tackle and guard positions during practices. Ultimately, the Packers are trying to collect enough data to accurately evaluate where Morgan fits best as they search for their “best five” along the offensive line.

Once Morgan finds a home, my guess is that there will be more clarity around what the starting configuration will look like. But as Matt LaFleur said during minicamp, they won’t be able to truly determine that until training begins and the pads come on.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire