Contract details for Packers fifth-round pick OL Jacob Monk

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed fifth-round pick Jacob Monk. Over the Cap now has the details on what Monk’s rookie deal will look like.

Monk earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $4.321 million with a signing bonus of $301,616.

Monk will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $301,616 can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $75,404.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 makes up Monk’s cap hit for this season, which totals $870,404.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $75,404 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with Monk’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Monk’s base salary will be $960,000. In 2026 it increases to $1.075 million, and then $1.190 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Monk’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $870,404

2025: $1.035million

2026: $1.150 million

2027: $1.265 million

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more experienced player than Monk, who started 57 games during his career at Duke and did so at multiple positions. Monk is a former team captain, a leader, and the ultimate competitor.

With the Packers, Monk has the ability to play all three interior positions and, this summer, could challenge Josh Myers at center or Sean Rhyan at right guard for starting snaps.

“He’s an elite wiring kind of guy,” said Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. “He’s quick. He’s strong. We feel like he’s a center-guard swing guy. The thing we liked about him was his playstyle.

“You talk to the people at Duke, they talk about how he’s the leader of the pack. He wants to win and those guys follow him. That comes out in his playstyle. He’s a snap to whistle guy. He’s looking to bury you. He’s got a skill set to go along with it. He can get off the spot, snap, reach, and he’s got enough power and leg drive to move you if he needs to.”

