Contract details for Packers fifth-round S Kitan Oladapo

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo. Over the Cap now has the details on what Oladapo’s rookie deal will look like.

Oladapo earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $4.274 million with a signing bonus of $254,276.

Oladapo will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $254,276 can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $63,569.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 makes up Oladapo’s cap hit for this season, which totals $858,569.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $63,569 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Packers’ books all four years of the contract, along with Oladapo’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Oladapo’s base salary will be $960,000. In 2026 it increases to $1.075 million, and then $1.190 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Oladapo’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $858,569

2025: $1.023 million

2026: $1.138 million

2027: $1.253 million

Similarly to fellow draft picks Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, the Packers like the fast, physical play-style that Oladapo brings to the defense, along with his versatility.

However, unlike Bullard and Williams, the Packers see Oladapo as more of a traditional safety, who is able to play both free and strong safety positions, as GM Brian Gutekunst put it. Gutekunst also added that Oladapo could line up as the big nickel Sam linebacker as well.

“I’m comfortable anywhere on the field,” said Oladapo. “Whatever the team needs me to do: be in the box, be in the post, blitz, guard tight ends, guard slots. I can do it all. I feel comfortable just having my two feet on the grass.”

As a rookie, Oladapo’s biggest impact this season could end up coming on the special teams unit.

Oladapo is still recovering from a recent surgery on his toe, an injury he sustained at the NFL Combine. His hope is to be back on the field for training camp.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire