Contract details for Packers CB Kevin King

Kevin King (Packers) five years, final four void automatically if on roster 23rd day preceeding 1st day 2022 lg yr, $3.75M (gtd), $3.75M signing bonus, $1M salary, $200K per-game active roster bonus, $1M playtime, playoffs incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2021

The contract for Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King includes four void years and a signing bonus of $3.75 million, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The deal also has $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $1 million in total incentives.

The cap hit of King’s contract will come in at less than $2 million for the Packers in 2021.

Adding four void years allows the Packers to prorate King’s $3.75 million signing bonus over the full five years, lowering his cap hit in 2021. When the contract voids after the 2021 season, the Packers will owe $3.0 million in dead money (the final four years of prorated signing bonus) on the cap in 2022.

In simple terms, the deal is for one year and $4.75 million with incentives.

According to Ken Ingalls, the structuring of the deal creates a cap hit of $1,887,500 for King in 2021. It could rise slightly if the Packers included a workout bonus in the deal, as the team often does with veteran players.

