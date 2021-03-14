Contract details for Matt Milano’s extension with Bills

Further details on Matt Milano’s new contract with the Buffalo Bills have emerged.

On Thursday, the pending free agent linebacker re-signed with the team that selected him in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Milano’s rookie deal was set to expire.

Originally reported was a four-year deal worth $44 million. According to Spotrac, that might’ve been an overestimation.

Now Milano’s full contract is reportedly worth $41.5M. Of that, $20M was guaranteed upon signing, and overall, $23.5M is guaranteed.

Don’t you worry, Milano is still getting paid.

Perhaps most importantly now: The salary cap hits.

The NFL recently announced that the 2021 salary cap was dipping from $198.2M last season to $182.5M. The cause of that was fans not attending games due to COVID-19. Revenues were lost.

With that in mind, Bills general manager Brandon Beane spaced out the contract accordingly on the cap.

Over the four-year deal, here’s how the contract breaks down on the cap:

$8M ($20M dead cap)

$10M ($12.750M)

$11.75M ($3.5M)

$11.75M ($1.75M)

Considering the big drop off in dead cap numbers after the second year of the deal, Milano could end up being on more of a two-year contract. Looking ahead to 2023, he’ll likely restructure his contract with the Bills after the first two years of it if the team plans on keeping him around.

