Contract details for K Matt Prater

The Arizona Cardinals brought back kicker Matt Prater, agreeing to a two-year deal after his two seasons with the team already. The deal was reported as a two-year contract worth $7.5 million.

We now have the details of the contract from Over the Cap.

It is a fairly straight-forward contract.

He has $4 million guaranteed, all paid in 2023.

He receives a $2.5 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $1.5 million salary for 2023.

His 2024 salary will be $3.5 million.

The salary cap charge of his signing bonus will be split between the two seasons at $1.25 million each year.

His cap hit in 2023 will be $3.75 million and will be $4.75 million in 2024. He can be released next year, saving $3.5 million in cap space but it would have a $1.25 million dead money charge.

