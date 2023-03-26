Contract details for new Jets’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman
Thanks to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, we have the numbers on the contract for new Jets’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
The deal is worth a maximum of $6.5 million. His base salary will be the minimum of $1.08 million, which is fully guaranteed. He also gets a little over $24,000 for each game he is active and then there is $2 million in incentives between touchdowns, catches, yards or playoffs.
Overall, not a bad deal at all for the Jets. Coming off his injuries, there was some concern on Hardman, but even at $6.5 million if the contract goes all the way, that’s not a bad value at all for the team and Hardman gets a chance to shake off the injury concerns and become a free again in 2024.
There are also four void years added to the contract, so his cap number for this season should come in somewhere around $1.5 million.