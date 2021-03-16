Contract details for Jags CB Shaquill Griffin revealed

Jacksonville has been very aggressive in addressing its secondary this offseason, first signing former Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Now, the team has added a big-time target in former Seahawks cornerback Shaquil Griffin.

The details for Griffin’s deal have been released, and though his contract is team-friendly in the first season, he’s set for a major payoff in the coming years. The three-year deal is worth $39.9 million total, and despite a first-year base salary of just $1 million, that number jumps up to $11.5 million each season in 2022 and 2023.

The Jags gave Griffin a $12 million signing bonus, and his first and second year salaries are fully guaranteed. In total, his contract is worth $29 million guaranteed.

Still a young player at just 25, Griffin was selected by the Seahawks in the third round in 2017. He started 11 of the 15 games he appeared in as a rookie, and he started in every game he appeared in over the last two years. In 2020, he notched a career-high three interceptions to go with 63 total tackles, the second-best mark of his career.

Despite re-signing Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones, corner was a major position of need for Jacksonville. And though Griffin didn’t come cheap, the Jags now have an experienced player with lots of mileage left to play opposite 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson.