Contract details for Indiana basketball’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball’s buy games for the 2023-24 season will cost $720,000, according to documents provided to The Herald-Times through a public records request.

The Hoosiers announced their non-conference schedule on June 27 that includes nine games (two exhibitions) at Assembly Hall against smaller school opponents that get a guaranteed payment within 60 days of the game.

The most expensive non-conference games this season are against Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 7 ($105,000) and Wright State ($100,000). The exhibition games against the University of Indianapolis ($15,000) and Marian ($30,000) are considerably cheaper.

Harvard, Morehead State, North Alabama and Kennesaw State are all getting paid $95,000 and Army will get $90,000 for visiting Indiana on Nov. 12.

The contracts for the buy games are all similar in structure with Indiana agreeing to provide each visiting team 100-125 complimentary tickets and stipulating that the Big Ten conference appoint the officials.

Indiana will also participate in the Empire Classic tournament, a neutral-site game against Auburn in Atlanta and host Kansas that’s part of a home-and-home series.

The Empire Classic is a four-team event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19 and 20 with a field that includes Indiana, UConn, Texas and Louisville. The Hoosiers signed a contract to participate in the event with the Gazelle Group, the New Jersey-based company responsible for organizing the event.

“Gazelle shall handle all management, operations, and responsibilities customary of a college basketball tournament organizer or host for the Event,” the contract states. “Participant has no financial responsibility or commitment related to the Event management, operations, orfacility.”

Gazelle will retain all event-related rights and revenue “including, but not limited to, ticketing, sponsorship, signage, promotional, marketing, television, radio, print, internet, programs, other media, and advertising.”

All participants will get 40 complimentary tickets for each day of the tournament, but will be responsible for their own accommodations, transportation and meals.

The contract for the neutral site game on Dec. 9 against Auburn is with VII Group to participate in the “2023 Holiday Hoopsgiving.”

Indiana will receive $125,000 for participating within 90 days of the last day of the event. The contract also stipulates that the VII Group provide the Hoosiers with a practice site the day before the game and 60 complimentary tickets.

This year’s game against Kansas fulfills the contract the schools agreed to in 2021. Indiana played in at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence last year — the Hoosiers lost 84-62 — and the Jayhawks will play this season at Assembly Hall on Dec. 16.

No money exchanged hands between the schools.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: The cost of Indiana basketball’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule