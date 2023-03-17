Contract details hint at prominent role for Patriots OT Riley Reiff

The details surrounding veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff’s contract with the New England Patriots means he’s essentially a lock to make the team in 2023.

It’s a one-year, $5 million deal with $4.5 million fully guaranteed. He can earn $750,000 through per-game roster bonuses and a maximum of $4 million, if he completes playing time incentives.

Reiff gives depth to the Patriots at the tackle position. Offensive line has been a priority for New England in terms of moves made. They signed Calvin Anderson and kept Conor McDermott. They also tendered Yodny Cajuste.

Out of the names mentioned above, Reiff has the most experience. He played 10 games for the Chicago Bears last season. Not only does this move give New England depth, it ensures Reiff will be very much in the conversation for one of New England’s starting positions at the tackle spot.

How he will actually be used on New England’s line remains to be seen. Nevertheless, he should be able to play a big role for his positional unit.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire