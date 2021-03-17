Contract details for former Steelers OL Matt Feiler

Steelers utility offensive lineman Matt Feiler was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers on the first day of legal tampering. While Feiler has been serviceable, he became expendable once Pittsburgh took Kevin Dotson in the 2020 NFL draft.

Feiler is finally getting paid after seven seasons in the league. According to Spotrac, his three-year, $21 million contract break down like this:

Average annual salary: $7 million

Base salary: $3 million

Signing bonus: $6 million

Fully guaranteed: $14.5 million

The contract carries a cap hit of $5 million and a dead cap value of $13 million.

The hefty contract came as a surprise to many, but Feiler is earning more with the Chargers than he has all career-long. In seven seasons, Feiler has earned a total of $5.299 million.

