Contract Details: Former Georgia S Lewis Cine signs with Minnesota Vikings

Two weeks ago, Georgia became the first university to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Last week, three of those guys signed their contracts with their new NFL teams, including Green Bay’s Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker and Philadelphia’s Jordan Davis.

Safety Lewis Cine, who was selected No. 32 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, also agreed to terms with his new franchise on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Cine signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $11,494,155 deal with the Vikings.

As Schefter points out, the NFLPA had been advocating for late first round picks to have their contract fully-guaranteed. Cine’s contract could be the first of the new norm in the NFL.

Vikings and the final 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed $11,494,155 deal, per his agency @rocnationsports. NFLPA has been pushing for final first-round picks to get fully guaranteed deals – process now underway. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022

Cine was the defensive MVP of Georgia’s National Championship, and he recorded 7 of his team-leading 73 tackles in the College Football Playoff National Championship. He is sure to be a standout safety at the next level as well.