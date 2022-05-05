Contract details: Former Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt signs with Packers

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was the 28th overall selection by the Green Bay Packers in last week’s 2022 NFL draft. The Packers, who also drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 overall, became the first franchise to select two defensive players from the same university in the first round of the draft.

On Thursday, details of Wyatt’s contract emerged in a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Wyatt and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $12.86 million deal with a $6.533 million signing bonus.

The #Packers are signing one of their 1st round draft picks, agreeing to terms with #Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt, source said. He gets a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $12.86M with a $6.533M signing bonus. The No. 28 overall pick locked in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2022

Per Coral Smith of NFL.com, Wyatt became the first player who was selected in the first round of the draft to sign his NFL contract.

