Contract details: Former Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt signs with Packers

Joe Vitale
·1 min read
In this article:
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was the 28th overall selection by the Green Bay Packers in last week’s 2022 NFL draft. The Packers, who also drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 overall, became the first franchise to select two defensive players from the same university in the first round of the draft.

On Thursday, details of Wyatt’s contract emerged in a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Wyatt and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $12.86 million deal with a $6.533 million signing bonus.

Per Coral Smith of NFL.com, Wyatt became the first player who was selected in the first round of the draft to sign his NFL contract.

