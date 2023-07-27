Contract details emerge for Dan Lanning’s extension with Oregon Ducks

On Tuesday evening, it was reported by columnist John Canzano that the Oregon Ducks had signed head coach Dan Lanning to a contract extension that would keep him with the team through the 2028 season while also making him one of the 15-20 highest-paid coaches in the world of college football.

Now we have more clarification on what the numbers behind the contract actually are.

According to The Oregonian’s James Crepea, Lanning’s extension has brought his yearly salary from $4.7 million to $7 million, increasing by $200,000 each year through 2028.

Lanning’s original contract with the Ducks, which was approved back in December of 2021, was for six years, $29.1 million making him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 conference. He earned $4.6 million in salary last season, plus $100,000 for winning nine regular season games and $100,000 for appearing in the Holiday Bowl.

Dan Lanning's buyout increases to $20 million and lasts the duration of his contract, through Jan. 2029. His new deal is 100% guaranteed. https://t.co/kWj54EOwD6 — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 27, 2023

Under his existing contract, Lanning’s salary was set to increase to $4.7 million in 2023 and increase by $100,000 in each subsequent year.

The new buyout to leave UO for Lanning’s contract has risen to $20 million, and will last throughout the duration of the contract. Under the old contract, it was $14 million through Jan. 31, and decreased to $10 million through Jan. 31, 2024. It was set to go down each year to $7 million, $3 million, $2 million and $1 million, respectively.

