Contract details for the Eagles’ 2023 NFL free agent signings

The salary cap will exceed a record high of $224 million in 2023, and where things currently stand, Philadelphia now has a little over $13 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Philadelphia recently created about $25 million in salary cap space by signing Lane Johnson and Darius Slay to contract extensions.

With the first wave of NFL free agency in the books, he’re are the updated contract details for all of the Eagles signings, and and contract extensions.

Rashaad Penny

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Penny received a 1-year, $1.35 million deal from Philadelphia with another $750K in incentives.

#Eagles Rashaad Penny one year, $1.35M, $600K gtd, $100K signing bonus, salary $1.08M ($600K fully gtd), $10K per game active roser bonus, up to $750K rushing yards incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 19, 2023

Terrell Edmunds

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A value signing, Edmunds signed a one-year, $2 million deal, with $600,00 guaranteed, a $250,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1.08 million ($350,000 fully guaranteed, $379,411 per game active, $850,000 team improvement-individual incentives).

#Eagles Terrell Edmunds one-year, $2 million, $600,00 guaranteed, $250,000 signing bonus, salary $1.08 million ($350,000 fully guaranteed, $379,411 per game active, $850,000 team improvement-individual incentives — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 26, 2023

Justin Evans

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The veteran safety received a 1-year, $1.59 million deal with another $1.25 million available in incentives.

Story continues

#Eagles’ FA contract terms: • S Terrell Edmunds: 1-year, $2M with another $650K in incentives. • RB Rashaad Penny: 1-year, $1.35M with another $750K in incentives. • S Justin Evans: 1-year, $1.59M with another $1.25M available in incentives. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2023

Nichiolas Morrow

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The veteran linebacker signed a one-year deal worth $1.155 million that includes no guaranteed money.

Morrow will get a base salary of $1.08 million, with a $940K cap figure.

Cap hit: $1.09 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Roster bonus: $50,000

Likely to be earned incentives: $75,000

Workout bonus: $25,000

Darius Slay

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Slay’s two-year, $42 million extension could keep the cornerback with the Eagles for three more years if he continues to be elite.

Slay was previously due $17.5 million in 2023, but the extension provided Philadelphia with much-needed cap relief.

With the $1.1 million base salary, $10 million bonus, and $150K workout bonus, Slay is due $11.65 million this year.

2024 base salary –$1,210,000

In a similar structure, Slay gets a $1.2 million base salary, a $9.7 million bonus, and a $150K workout bonus. Slay received $11.64 million in 204, the final year of guaranteed money.

James Bradberry

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

James Bradberry is back with the Eagles, signing a three-year, $38 million deal after taking less to remain in Philadelphia.

Bradberry’s new deal will keep him locked in for at least the 2025 offseason with Darius Slay.

2023 Base Salary –$1,165,000

Bradberry signed a 3-year, $38 million contract with the Eagles, which included a $7,985,000 signing bonus in 2023, $20,000,000 guaranteed this year, and an average annual salary of $12,666,667.

In 2023, Bradberry will earn a base salary of $1.1 million, a signing bonus of $7.9 million, and a workout bonus of $150K while carrying a cap hit of $3,062,000 and a dead cap value of $20,000,000.

He’ll earn $9.3 million in total.

2024 base salary –$1,210,000

Bradberry got a guaranteed option bonus of $9.64 million in 2024 and a cap hit of $4.735 million.

Bradberry can earn another $2 million more in ’24 if he’s voted to Pro Bowl or named All-Pro.

He’ll earn $11 million total, and we’ll have made a total of $20 million over the first two seasons.

Marcus Mariota

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota made our list of non-compensatory free agents, and potential NFC free agents to target, and over 10 years after Chip Kelly tried to secure his services, he’s now an Eagle.

Philadelphia agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal that could reach $8 million.

Greedy Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The former LSU star signed a one-year deal worth $1.35 million, which also includes $600,000 in guaranteed money.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal:

Cap hit: $1.29 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Signing bonus: $100,000

Per-game roster bonuses: Up to $170K

Boston Scott

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are keeping the Giant Killer in place, signing running back Boston Scott to a one-year, $2 million deal.

The details are always in the numbers, and Scott has a $1.85M base salary ($1.08M fully guaranteed) for 2023, along with $8,824 per/game roster bonuses worth up to $150,000 overall.

Jason Kelce

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Still the highest-paid center, Kelce gets a 1-year deal worth $14.25M with a max value of $14.75M.

Lane Johnson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles are giving All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed. He’s now under contract through 2026.

2023 Cap hit: $14.8 million

Johnson’s 2023 cap number was slated to be $24.2 million. His extension lowers the number to ~$14.8 million.

The Eagles save $9.4 million on this year’s cap with the draft looming and Jalen Hurts’ new deal.

Fletcher Cox

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Base salary: $1.5 million

Salary cap hit: $5,700,000

Cox returned to the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles, including an $8.5 million signing bonus, $10 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $10 million.

Brandon Graham

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Base salary: $1,165,000

Cap hit: $10,095,000

Graham returned on a one-year, $6 million deal.

The 34-year-old pass rusher followed up an Achilles injury in 2021 with a career-high 11-sack season in 2022, finishing the season as a Top 5 edge defender, according to PFF.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire