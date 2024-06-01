Contract details for DL Darius Robinson; Cardinals’ top picks guaranteed nearly $50M

With the signing of defensive lineman Darius Robinson this past week, only a few days after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also signed, the Arizona Cardinals guaranteed $49.244 million over four years to their two first-round picks along with a combined total of $29.454 million in signing bonuses.

The breakdown on Robinson’s $13,869,328 contract includes a signing bonus of $6,906,784 and base salaries of $795,000 this year; $1,425,424 in 2025; $2,055,848 in 2026 and $2,686,272 in 2027.

His salary-cap charges are $2,521,696 this year; $3,152,120 in 2025; $3,782,544 in 2026 and $4,412,968 in 2027. Robinson’s cap figure ranks 21st on the Cardinals according to overthecap.com, while Harrison is ninth at $6.432 million.

The Cardinals have signed 11 of their 12 draft choices with only third-round running back Trey Benson unsigned.

With the NFL offseason programs coming to a close during the second week of June, 206 of the 257 draft picks (80.2 percent) have signed.

Eight teams have signed all of their picks: Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Las Vegas, L.A. Rams, New Orleans, N.Y. Giants and Seattle.

Of the 51 unsigned choices, 16 are with the Bills (nine) and Dolphins (seven). Buffalo has signed only its seventh-round pick while Miami hasn’t signed anyone yet.

In addition, 34 of the unsigned selections are in the first and second round with 17 each. After that, it’s four each in the third through sixth rounds and one in the seventh.

Along with the Cardinals, there are 11 teams with one pick to sign and with five of those, it’s the No. 1 pick: Atlanta, Detroit, Kansas City, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The other six are Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets and Tennessee.

