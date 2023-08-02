Contract details for Danielle Hunter are revealed

On Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a restructured deal for edge rusher Danielle Hunter. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the contract details are in for his new contract.

$5.5 million signing bonus (fully guaranteed)

$10 million base salary (fully guaranteed)

$1.5 million per game roster bonuses (fully guaranteed)

$3 million incentives

The surprise here is that the Vikings and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decided to absorb so much of the cap hit in 2023 instead of pushing it out further. They did have over $18 million in cap space for 2023, which gave them the freedom to do so.

The cap hit for 2023 is $20.95 million, a projected increase of $7.83 million. His dead cap hit if Hunter plays elsewhere in 2024 will be slightly less than $15 million.

The Vikings are projected to have approximately $10.27 million remaining in 2023 salary cap space, which could be used to extend both wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson this season.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire